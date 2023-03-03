A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) as it 5-day change was -0.22%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.15% to $64.94. During the day, the stock rose to $65.20 and sunk to $64.03 before settling in for the price of $65.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEAS posted a 52-week range of $40.01-$76.57.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 88.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 180.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $53.54.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2800 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.56, operating margin was +30.77 and Pretax Margin of +17.05.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s insider sold 15,119 shares at the rate of 66.00, making the entire transaction reach 997,854 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,517. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,000 for 48.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 195,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 162,129 in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.13) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +17.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 180.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 88.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.75, and its Beta score is 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.21.

In the same vein, SEAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Going through the that latest performance of [SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., SEAS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.72% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.

Raw Stochastic average of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.54% that was lower than 37.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.