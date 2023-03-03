Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) last month performance of 0.77% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) open the trading on March 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 17.04% to $2.61. During the day, the stock rose to $2.82 and sunk to $2.20 before settling in for the price of $2.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADV posted a 52-week range of $1.78-$7.37.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 133.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $318.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $851.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.15.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. Advantage Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 26.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 2.47, making the entire transaction reach 247,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 152,269. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Director bought 17,158 for 5.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,398. This particular insider is now the holder of 193,287 in total.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.15) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 133.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in the upcoming year.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.25, and its Beta score is 1.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.20.

In the same vein, ADV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)

[Advantage Solutions Inc., ADV] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.03% that was higher than 78.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.