Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) 14-day ATR is 6.30: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) established initial surge of 1.30% at $292.03, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $293.57 and sunk to $286.6016 before settling in for the price of $288.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APD posted a 52-week range of $216.24-$328.56.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $300.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $267.97.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. industry. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 20, this organization’s Executive VP & General Counsel sold 485 shares at the rate of 313.00, making the entire transaction reach 151,803 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,275.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $2.7) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.60% and is forecasted to reach 12.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.81, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.01.

In the same vein, APD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.13, a figure that is expected to reach 2.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Air Products and Chemicals Inc., APD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.09% While, its Average True Range was 6.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.89% that was lower than 28.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.