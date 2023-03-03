Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Moves -0.89% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on March 02, 2023, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) started slowly as it slid -0.89% to $250.38. During the day, the stock rose to $252.0819 and sunk to $242.50 before settling in for the price of $252.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $170.01-$334.55.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $250.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $255.40.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7400 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.15, operating margin was +34.17 and Pretax Margin of +33.24.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Albemarle Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s EVP & CFO sold 417 shares at the rate of 255.49, making the entire transaction reach 106,539 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 75,203. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 1,719 for 220.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 378,180. This particular insider is now the holder of 63,384 in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $7.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $6.99) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.50% and is forecasted to reach 29.86 in the upcoming year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.97, and its Beta score is 1.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.64.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.82, a figure that is expected to reach 7.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 29.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Albemarle Corporation, ALB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.59 million was lower the volume of 1.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.59% While, its Average True Range was 10.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.41% that was higher than 48.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.