Alcoa Corporation (AA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.46

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 3.95% at $53.69. During the day, the stock rose to $53.71 and sunk to $50.05 before settling in for the price of $51.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AA posted a 52-week range of $33.55-$98.09.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 347.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.02.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 12200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.15, operating margin was +13.30 and Pretax Margin of +5.50.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aluminum Industry. Alcoa Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s President, CEO & Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 51.34, making the entire transaction reach 1,540,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 950,140. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s EVP & CSIO sold 10,000 for 53.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 535,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 59,567 in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.92) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -0.96 while generating a return on equity of -2.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 347.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corporation (AA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.79.

In the same vein, AA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.49 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.41% While, its Average True Range was 2.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.45% that was lower than 59.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.