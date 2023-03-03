Amgen Inc. (AMGN) PE Ratio stood at $19.37: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.61% at $234.74. During the day, the stock rose to $236.37 and sunk to $233.90 before settling in for the price of $236.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMGN posted a 52-week range of $223.30-$296.67.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $535.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $532.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $127.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $253.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.70.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. Amgen Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 79.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s SVP, Business Development sold 387 shares at the rate of 292.90, making the entire transaction reach 113,352 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,630. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s SVP & CCO sold 545 for 293.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 159,977. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,009 in total.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $4.09) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.80% and is forecasted to reach 18.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amgen Inc. (AMGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.37, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.78.

In the same vein, AMGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.12, a figure that is expected to reach 4.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.08 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.33% While, its Average True Range was 4.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.61% that was higher than 21.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.