CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) volume hits 1.73 million: A New Opening for Investors

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 1.70% at $71.22. During the day, the stock rose to $71.30 and sunk to $69.844 before settling in for the price of $70.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSGP posted a 52-week range of $53.25-$85.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $404.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $402.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.98.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5653 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.66, operating margin was +20.66 and Pretax Margin of +22.29.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. CoStar Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 99.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03, this organization’s Director sold 3,650 shares at the rate of 78.92, making the entire transaction reach 288,058 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,734. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 1,296 for 82.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,322. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,900 in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.24) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $76.83, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 65.33.

In the same vein, CSGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.83.

Raw Stochastic average of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.16% that was lower than 31.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.