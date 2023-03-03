Search
Shaun Noe
Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.44

Company News

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.89% at $2.08. During the day, the stock rose to $2.11 and sunk to $2.07 before settling in for the price of $2.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRON posted a 52-week range of $1.97-$4.31.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 166.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -418.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $378.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.88.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 626 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -29.58, operating margin was -264.55 and Pretax Margin of -525.05.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Cronos Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.84%, in contrast to 11.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director bought 109,588 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 307,581 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,049,988. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 94,600 for 2.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 267,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 973,277 in total.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -531.48 while generating a return on equity of -25.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -418.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 24.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.67.

In the same vein, CRON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.8 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.36% that was lower than 52.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

