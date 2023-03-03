Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) EPS is poised to hit 0.75 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Markets

As on March 02, 2023, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) started slowly as it slid -3.83% to $25.63. During the day, the stock rose to $26.875 and sunk to $25.54 before settling in for the price of $26.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCRN posted a 52-week range of $15.26-$40.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $911.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.45, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.06.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8679 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.92, operating margin was +10.02 and Pretax Margin of +9.13.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 98.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s VP, Corporate Treasurer sold 1,071 shares at the rate of 36.00, making the entire transaction reach 38,556 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,950. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 03, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 40,293 for 30.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,245,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 206,111 in total.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.95) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +6.71 while generating a return on equity of 49.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 74.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.11, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, CCRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cross Country Healthcare Inc., CCRN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.0 million was better the volume of 0.69 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.07% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.64% that was lower than 55.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) last month volatility was 2.01%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Shaun Noe -
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) established initial surge of 1.47% at $121.13, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

Amphenol Corporation (APH) average volume reaches $2.34M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Sana Meer -
As on March 02, 2023, Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.84% to $78.36. During the day, the...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Dollar General Corporation (DG) last week performance was -0.41%

Steve Mayer -
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 1.14% at $216.23. During the day, the...
Read more

