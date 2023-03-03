Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) EPS growth this year is -3.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price decrease of -20.65% at $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2599 and sunk to $0.2115 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CYRN posted a 52-week range of $0.19-$13.87.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 0.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5926, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2577.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Cyren Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.70%, in contrast to 25.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s General Counsel sold 1,907 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,093. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s VP Marketing sold 1,510 for 1.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,929. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,139 in total.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.2) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cyren Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.00%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, CYRN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.06.

Technical Analysis of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.43 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.1056.

Raw Stochastic average of Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 336.37% that was higher than 177.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.