DLocal Limited (DLO) 14-day ATR is 0.59: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.31% to $15.50. During the day, the stock rose to $15.64 and sunk to $15.00 before settling in for the price of $15.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLO posted a 52-week range of $9.03-$35.96.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 162.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $295.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.53.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. DLocal Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.32%, in contrast to 91.10% institutional ownership.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

DLocal Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 162.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DLocal Limited (DLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.17.

In the same vein, DLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

Going through the that latest performance of [DLocal Limited, DLO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million was inferior to the volume of 0.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.

Raw Stochastic average of DLocal Limited (DLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.61% that was lower than 138.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.