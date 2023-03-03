Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) average volume reaches $4.19M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on March 02, 2023, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) started slowly as it slid -0.65% to $211.56. During the day, the stock rose to $212.35 and sunk to $207.44 before settling in for the price of $212.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $128.67-$339.92.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 52.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 86.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 170.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $136.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $233.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.98.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 81.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 203.25, making the entire transaction reach 1,524,357 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,102. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s President & CEO sold 36,327 for 327.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,902,454. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,131,459 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.24) by $0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 170.30% and is forecasted to reach 7.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 86.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 11.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $77.27, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.36.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.74, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.83 million was lower the volume of 4.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.30% While, its Average True Range was 9.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.42% that was lower than 56.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.