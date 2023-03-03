Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Open at price of $54.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 1.35% at $54.64. During the day, the stock rose to $54.71 and sunk to $53.71 before settling in for the price of $53.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLPI posted a 52-week range of $41.97-$54.46.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $259.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $246.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 01, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 53.82, making the entire transaction reach 53,820 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 150,132. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s COO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for 54.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 215,981 in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.64, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 93.95.

In the same vein, GLPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.11% that was lower than 18.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.