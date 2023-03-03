Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) volume hits 0.72 million: A New Opening for Investors

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 12.31% at $2.19. During the day, the stock rose to $2.23 and sunk to $1.8426 before settling in for the price of $1.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GSUN posted a 52-week range of $0.94-$95.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -271.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8468.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 377 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.49, operating margin was -14.24 and Pretax Margin of -16.31.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.02%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -19.78 while generating a return on equity of -345.49.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -271.50%.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.07.

In the same vein, GSUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.15.

Technical Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.3534.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.75% that was lower than 278.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.