Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.35M

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 13.10% at $0.33. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3403 and sunk to $0.2901 before settling in for the price of $0.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCTI posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$1.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -434.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2492, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4737.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 67 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.80, operating margin was -15.19 and Pretax Margin of -16.80.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.95%, in contrast to 7.90% institutional ownership.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.87 while generating a return on equity of -58.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -434.50%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, HCTI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.22 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0324.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 117.43% that was lower than 217.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

