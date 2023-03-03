HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is predicted to post EPS of 0.83 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 3.38% at $396.08. During the day, the stock rose to $397.00 and sunk to $377.20 before settling in for the price of $383.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUBS posted a 52-week range of $245.03-$541.78.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 35.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -62.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $336.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $314.69.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. HubSpot Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 93.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s Executive Chair sold 8,500 shares at the rate of 395.08, making the entire transaction reach 3,358,180 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 625,850. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 22,000 for 404.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,906,648. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,437,416 in total.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.51) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 39.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -62.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 84.46.

In the same vein, HUBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.65% While, its Average True Range was 16.62.

Raw Stochastic average of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.28% that was lower than 66.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.