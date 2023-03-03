Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.69

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) flaunted slowness of -0.33% at $9.03, as the Stock market unbolted on March 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $9.04 and sunk to $8.50 before settling in for the price of $9.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $3.91-$16.62.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $359.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $229.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.55.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Luminar Technologies Inc. industry. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 56.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director bought 10,109 shares at the rate of 6.66, making the entire transaction reach 67,281 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,584. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director bought 7,953 for 6.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,910. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,569 in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 69.85.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Luminar Technologies Inc., LAZR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 13.73 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.99% that was higher than 101.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.