Methanex Corporation (MEOH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.65

As on March 02, 2023, Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.45% to $54.70. During the day, the stock rose to $54.83 and sunk to $51.61 before settling in for the price of $52.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MEOH posted a 52-week range of $28.73-$56.79.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 116.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 407.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.43, operating margin was +11.43 and Pretax Margin of +11.72.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Chemicals industry. Methanex Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 74.80% institutional ownership.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +8.21 while generating a return on equity of 18.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Methanex Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 407.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 116.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Methanex Corporation (MEOH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.15, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.23.

In the same vein, MEOH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.91, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Methanex Corporation, MEOH], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.35 million was lower the volume of 0.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.26% While, its Average True Range was 1.80.

Raw Stochastic average of Methanex Corporation (MEOH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.00% that was lower than 43.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.