MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.99

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.10% at $10.44. During the day, the stock rose to $10.47 and sunk to $10.305 before settling in for the price of $10.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MFA posted a 52-week range of $7.15-$17.16.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 141.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.02.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. MFA Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 66.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 09, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 10,188,539 shares at the rate of 10.07, making the entire transaction reach 102,632,210 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 06, Company’s 10% Owner sold 450,000 for 10.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,723,065. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,188,539 in total.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.82) by $0.2. This company achieved a return on equity of -10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

MFA Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 141.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in the upcoming year.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.19.

In the same vein, MFA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.00% that was lower than 35.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

