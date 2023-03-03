MP Materials Corp. (MP) EPS is poised to hit 0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) had a quiet start as it plunged -10.97% to $31.89. During the day, the stock rose to $32.2365 and sunk to $30.50 before settling in for the price of $35.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MP posted a 52-week range of $23.50-$60.19.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 359.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 365 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.76, operating margin was +62.22 and Pretax Margin of +64.67.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. MP Materials Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 65.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director by Deputization sold 53,702 shares at the rate of 31.62, making the entire transaction reach 1,698,057 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,120,014. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director sold 53,702 for 31.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,698,057. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,120,014 in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 359.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in the upcoming year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MP Materials Corp. (MP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 75.15.

In the same vein, MP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Going through the that latest performance of [MP Materials Corp., MP]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.7 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.09 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.89% While, its Average True Range was 2.11.

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.38% that was higher than 65.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.