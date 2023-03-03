NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) latest performance of 0.00% is not what was on cards

As on March 02, 2023, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) remained unchanged at $3.55. During the day, the stock rose to $3.64 and sunk to $3.42 before settling in for the price of $3.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NGL posted a 52-week range of $1.00-$3.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -9.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -43.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $131.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $420.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.58.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. NGL Energy Partners LP’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 26.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 14, this organization’s CFO & EVP bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 2.79, making the entire transaction reach 139,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for 1.07, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,938,615 in total.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -43.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.15.

In the same vein, NGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NGL Energy Partners LP, NGL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.99 million was better the volume of 1.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 137.23% that was higher than 86.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.