No matter how cynical the overall market is Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) performance over the last week is recorded -5.20%

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) open the trading on March 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.25% to $103.10. During the day, the stock rose to $103.50 and sunk to $98.86 before settling in for the price of $100.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLR posted a 52-week range of $85.76-$153.50.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 491.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $283.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $114.80.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 98.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER sold 4,235 shares at the rate of 120.00, making the entire transaction reach 508,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 01, Company’s EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL sold 1,000 for 115.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 115,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,975 in total.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.31) by $0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 491.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in the upcoming year.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $89.42, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.54.

In the same vein, DLR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

[Digital Realty Trust Inc., DLR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.84% While, its Average True Range was 3.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.23% that was lower than 36.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.