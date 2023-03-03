No matter how cynical the overall market is Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) performance over the last week is recorded 13.78%

As on March 01, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.83% to $29.40. During the day, the stock rose to $29.61 and sunk to $27.67 before settling in for the price of $27.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PARR posted a 52-week range of $11.66-$28.99.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $58.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.26.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1336 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.88, operating margin was +6.03 and Pretax Margin of +4.98.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 94.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 28.28, making the entire transaction reach 212,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,925. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s President sold 13,589 for 28.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 386,063. This particular insider is now the holder of 304,862 in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2) by $0.88. This company achieved a net margin of +4.97 while generating a return on equity of 80.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.80% and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in the upcoming year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.85, and its Beta score is 2.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.23.

In the same vein, PARR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.07, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Par Pacific Holdings Inc., PARR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.07 million was better the volume of 0.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.79% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.83% that was lower than 45.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.