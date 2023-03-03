Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is -18.23% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 6.22% at $16.40. During the day, the stock rose to $16.615 and sunk to $15.01 before settling in for the price of $15.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMI posted a 52-week range of $14.10-$47.24.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 111.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.43.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6900 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.54, operating margin was +4.05 and Pretax Margin of +2.83.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 17, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 15.68, making the entire transaction reach 15,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 31.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,000 in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 111.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -9.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.19, and its Beta score is 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.91.

In the same vein, OMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.20% that was higher than 65.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.