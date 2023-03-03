Search
Steve Mayer
Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as KT Corporation (KT) last week performance was -5.53%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.09% to $11.61. During the day, the stock rose to $11.63 and sunk to $11.5346 before settling in for the price of $11.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KT posted a 52-week range of $11.30-$15.30.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $481.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $467.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.65.

KT Corporation (KT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. KT Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.90%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

KT Corporation (KT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KT Corporation (KT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.01, and its Beta score is 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.82.

In the same vein, KT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.32.

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Going through the that latest performance of [KT Corporation, KT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.45 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of KT Corporation (KT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.37% that was higher than 24.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

