Progyny Inc. (PGNY) 14-day ATR is 1.94: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on March 02, 2023, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) started slowly as it slid -5.23% to $36.23. During the day, the stock rose to $37.98 and sunk to $35.49 before settling in for the price of $38.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGNY posted a 52-week range of $25.67-$53.10.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 86.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 95.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.05.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 311 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.40, operating margin was +6.46 and Pretax Margin of +6.48.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Progyny Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 95.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director sold 200 shares at the rate of 56.29, making the entire transaction reach 11,258 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 580,656. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 01, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 41,667 for 37.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,570,303. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,168 in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.14 while generating a return on equity of 31.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Progyny Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 95.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Progyny Inc. (PGNY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $86.26, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 100.83.

In the same vein, PGNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Progyny Inc., PGNY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.5 million was better the volume of 1.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.68% While, its Average True Range was 2.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.05% that was higher than 60.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.