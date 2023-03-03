Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) 20 Days SMA touch 11.48%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on March 02, 2023, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.04% to $1.87. During the day, the stock rose to $1.9499 and sunk to $1.79 before settling in for the price of $1.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCON posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$2.13.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 277.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5159, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9700.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Recon Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.60%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 277.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.33, and its Beta score is 2.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.38.

In the same vein, RCON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.43, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Recon Technology Ltd., RCON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was better the volume of 0.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.1578.

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.64% that was higher than 79.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.