ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) volume hits 2.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) set off with pace as it heaved 1.66% to $4.29. During the day, the stock rose to $4.32 and sunk to $4.035 before settling in for the price of $4.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNW posted a 52-week range of $4.08-$8.97.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.24.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. ReNew Energy Global Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.25%, in contrast to 77.70% institutional ownership.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in the upcoming year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, RNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Going through the that latest performance of [ReNew Energy Global Plc, RNW]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.28% that was lower than 50.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.