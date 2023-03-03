SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is predicted to post EPS of -0.66 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.56% to $34.17. During the day, the stock rose to $34.335 and sunk to $33.29 before settling in for the price of $33.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLG posted a 52-week range of $32.15-$83.96.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -11.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.42.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1137 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.41, operating margin was +21.12 and Pretax Margin of -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. SL Green Realty Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$1.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68.

In the same vein, SLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Going through the that latest performance of [SL Green Realty Corp., SLG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.45 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.36 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.75% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.75% that was lower than 41.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.