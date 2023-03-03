The key reasons why Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is -0.36% away from 52-week high?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) started the day on March 02, 2023, with a price increase of 1.72% at $30.69. During the day, the stock rose to $30.85 and sunk to $29.79 before settling in for the price of $30.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXTA posted a 52-week range of $20.66-$30.80.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.56.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.57, operating margin was +9.24 and Pretax Margin of +5.27.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 04, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 24.64, making the entire transaction reach 49,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,320.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.92 while generating a return on equity of 13.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.56, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.00.

In the same vein, AXTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.57 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.48% that was lower than 32.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.