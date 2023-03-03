The key reasons why Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is -5.01% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.34% to $129.63. During the day, the stock rose to $130.395 and sunk to $127.88 before settling in for the price of $129.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPC posted a 52-week range of $73.18-$136.46.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $464.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $449.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $121.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.78.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 22, this organization’s Ex VP, Refining sold 7,477 shares at the rate of 126.54, making the entire transaction reach 946,116 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,762. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18, Company’s SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC sold 12,053 for 121.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,466,211. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,660 in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.67) by $0.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.30% and is forecasted to reach 12.92 in the upcoming year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.69, and its Beta score is 1.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.67.

In the same vein, MPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.77, a figure that is expected to reach 5.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPC]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.67 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.40% While, its Average True Range was 3.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.28% that was lower than 34.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.