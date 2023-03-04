No matter how cynical the overall market is SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) performance over the last week is recorded 7.14%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on March 02, 2023, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.22% to $323.42. During the day, the stock rose to $323.96 and sunk to $312.71 before settling in for the price of $327.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SEDG posted a 52-week range of $190.15-$375.90.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 38.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $305.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $284.61.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4926 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.18, operating margin was +9.31 and Pretax Margin of +5.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Solar industry. SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 90.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 316.57, making the entire transaction reach 1,582,841 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 139,068. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 5,000 for 315.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,579,813. This particular insider is now the holder of 140,485 in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.44) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +3.02 while generating a return on equity of 5.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.02% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 16.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $194.95, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.95.

In the same vein, SEDG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Going through the that latest performance of [SolarEdge Technologies Inc., SEDG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.0 million was inferior to the volume of 1.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.79% While, its Average True Range was 16.15.

Raw Stochastic average of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 61.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.35% that was higher than 63.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.