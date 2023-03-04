ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is -6.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) open the trading on March 02, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.07% to $4.25. During the day, the stock rose to $4.34 and sunk to $4.23 before settling in for the price of $4.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRAY posted a 52-week range of $2.39-$4.96.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 25.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $779.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.84.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. ViewRay Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 86.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 4.70, making the entire transaction reach 117,409 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 192,790. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 2.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,518. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,279 in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.87.

In the same vein, VRAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

[ViewRay Inc., VRAY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.93% that was lower than 37.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.