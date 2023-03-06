1.34% volatility in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) last month: This is a red flag warning

March 03, 2023, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) trading session started at the price of $129.35, that was 0.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.905 and dropped to $128.77 before settling in for the closing price of $128.93. A 52-week range for IBM has been $115.54 – $153.21.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -5.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -60.30%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $905.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 311300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.13, operating margin of +15.32, and the pretax margin is +1.91.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward International Business Machines Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 5,151,038. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 38,519 shares at a rate of $133.73, taking the stock ownership to the 74,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 3,000 for $148.36, making the entire transaction worth $445,088. This insider now owns 14,553 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $3.6) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.67% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 37.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $130.11 in the near term. At $130.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $131.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $128.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $128.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $127.84.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

There are 904,126K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 116.95 billion. As of now, sales total 60,530 M while income totals 1,639 M. Its latest quarter income was 16,690 M while its last quarter net income were 2,711 M.