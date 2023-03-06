$1.51M in average volume shows that American Well Corporation (AMWL) is heading in the right direction

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $2.73, up 3.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.855 and dropped to $2.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has traded in a range of $2.52-$5.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.10%. With a float of $187.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1123 employees.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 156,035. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 56,858 shares at a rate of $2.74, taking the stock ownership to the 836,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 43,255 for $2.74, making the entire transaction worth $118,705. This insider now owns 1,132,703 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.88 in the near term. At $2.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. The third support level lies at $2.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 755.10 million has total of 277,593K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 277,190 K in contrast with the sum of -270,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 79,230 K and last quarter income was -61,160 K.