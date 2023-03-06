11.38% percent quarterly performance for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is not indicative of the underlying story

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $57.08, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.4597 and dropped to $56.1801 before settling in for the closing price of $57.00. Over the past 52 weeks, MOS has traded in a range of $40.29-$79.28.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 20.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 135.50%. With a float of $333.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $340.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13570 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.30, operating margin of +27.60, and the pretax margin is +24.27.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of The Mosaic Company is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 1,587,755. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,427 shares at a rate of $65.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 15,600 for $63.49, making the entire transaction worth $990,502. This insider now owns 80,068 shares in total.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.4) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +18.73 while generating a return on equity of 31.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.23 million, its volume of 5.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, The Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.67 in the near term. At $58.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.11.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.18 billion has total of 336,487K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 19,125 M in contrast with the sum of 3,583 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,481 M and last quarter income was 523,200 K.