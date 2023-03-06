16.73% volatility in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) last month: This is a red flag warning

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $0.465, up 6.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.4416 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. Over the past 52 weeks, GROV has traded in a range of $0.18-$12.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -88.10%. With a float of $60.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.22 million.

In an organization with 900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 10,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,740. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 16.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4490, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2944. However, in the short run, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5115. Second resistance stands at $0.5449. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5799. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4431, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4081. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3747.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 74.70 million has total of 166,999K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 383,685 K in contrast with the sum of 2,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 77,730 K and last quarter income was 7,660 K.