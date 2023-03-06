Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$17.00M in average volume shows that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $3.17, up 2.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.31 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.19-$4.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.10%. With a float of $2.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.84 billion.

The firm has a total of 8834 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.37, operating margin of -91.77, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.81%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB], we can find that recorded value of 11.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 18.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.39. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.29 billion has total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,433 M in contrast with the sum of -1,683 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 502,000 K and last quarter income was -386,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.94 cents.

Shaun Noe -
Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.03, plunging -5.37% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Qudian Inc. (QD) posted a 2.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
March 03, 2023, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) trading session started at the price of $1.17, that was 4.31% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 455,590 K

Steve Mayer -
On March 03, 2023, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) opened at $4.85, higher 5.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.