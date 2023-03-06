$17.00M in average volume shows that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is heading in the right direction

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) kicked off on March 03, 2023, at the price of $3.17, up 2.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.31 and dropped to $3.17 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has traded in a range of $2.19-$4.84.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.10%. With a float of $2.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.84 billion.

The firm has a total of 8834 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.37, operating margin of -91.77, and the pretax margin is -120.45.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.81%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -117.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB], we can find that recorded value of 11.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 18.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.39. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.06.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.29 billion has total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,433 M in contrast with the sum of -1,683 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 502,000 K and last quarter income was -386,000 K.