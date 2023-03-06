$2.25M in average volume shows that Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is heading in the right direction

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.66, soaring 1.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.26 and dropped to $72.45 before settling in for the closing price of $72.38. Within the past 52 weeks, APO’s price has moved between $45.62 and $74.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 31.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -172.10%. With a float of $330.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2540 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 1,051,694. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $70.11, taking the stock ownership to the 425,120 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 30,000 for $70.44, making the entire transaction worth $2,113,101. This insider now owns 414,241 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.5) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -172.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.21% during the next five years compared to -26.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.35 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.24.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.42 billion based on 572,284K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,968 M and income totals -3,213 M. The company made 4,842 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 584,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.