21.64% volatility in Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 03, 2023, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) opened at $10.902, lower -16.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.902 and dropped to $8.404 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Price fluctuations for HCDI have ranged from $0.33 to $3.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 119.80% at the time writing. With a float of $10.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 80 workers is very important to gauge.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate – Development industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harbor Custom Development Inc. is 25.01%, while institutional ownership is 9.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 15,017. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.02, taking the stock ownership to the 8,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $10,015. This insider now owns 74,000 shares in total.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by -$0.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI)

The latest stats from [Harbor Custom Development Inc., HCDI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s (HCDI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 219.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0001. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5234. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5967. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3985, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3469. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2736.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) Key Stats

There are currently 14,377K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 72,350 K according to its annual income of 8,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,750 K and its income totaled -3,410 K.