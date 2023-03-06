3.08% volatility in Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.16, soaring 3.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.31 and dropped to $31.91 before settling in for the closing price of $32.07. Within the past 52 weeks, OPCH’s price has moved between $24.57 and $35.87.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 37.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.10%. With a float of $155.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.93 million.

In an organization with 5597 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.44, operating margin of +6.09, and the pretax margin is +5.22.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Option Care Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 468,897,530. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,475,166 shares at a rate of $30.30, taking the stock ownership to the 10,771,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director sold 1,928 for $31.97, making the entire transaction worth $61,638. This insider now owns 95,530 shares in total.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.82 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 45.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.39 million. That was better than the volume of 1.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Option Care Health Inc.’s (OPCH) raw stochastic average was set at 69.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.56. However, in the short run, Option Care Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.68. Second resistance stands at $34.20. The third major resistance level sits at $35.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.88.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.84 billion based on 181,958K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,945 M and income totals 150,560 K. The company made 1,027 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 47,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.