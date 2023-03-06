3.76% volatility in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On March 03, 2023, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) opened at $15.00, lower -1.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.13 and dropped to $14.79 before settling in for the closing price of $15.18. Price fluctuations for VIPS have ranged from $5.75 to $16.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.70% at the time writing. With a float of $499.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8013 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.96, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +7.83.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Limited is 1.66%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +6.11 while generating a return on equity of 19.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 25.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.12 in the near term. At $15.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.44.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

There are currently 678,966K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.71 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,956 M according to its annual income of 913,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,604 M and its income totaled 323,860 K.