4.29% volatility in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) last month: This is a red flag warning

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.01, soaring 3.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Within the past 52 weeks, BTE’s price has moved between $3.86 and $7.24.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 22.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -46.20%. With a float of $541.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $546.15 million.

In an organization with 222 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.38, operating margin of +40.97, and the pretax margin is +38.30.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Baytex Energy Corp is 0.98%, while institutional ownership is 15.98%.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +36.78 while generating a return on equity of 32.65.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 139.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Baytex Energy Corp’s (BTE) raw stochastic average was set at 13.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.87.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.98 billion based on 544,930K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,220 M and income totals 1,287 M. The company made 432,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 203,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.