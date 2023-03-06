$541.36K in average volume shows that Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is heading in the right direction

March 03, 2023, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) trading session started at the price of $30.90, that was 5.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.05 and dropped to $30.73 before settling in for the closing price of $30.86. A 52-week range for CUTR has been $26.51 – $74.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 14.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 107.90%. With a float of $19.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 461 employees.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cutera Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 49,920. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 996 shares at a rate of $50.12, taking the stock ownership to the 131,779 shares.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -9.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Looking closely at Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.89. However, in the short run, Cutera Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.60. Second resistance stands at $34.48. The third major resistance level sits at $35.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.96.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Key Stats

There are 19,615K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 605.46 million. As of now, sales total 231,270 K while income totals 2,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,810 K while its last quarter net income were -12,130 K.