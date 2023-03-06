$6.63M in average volume shows that Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is heading in the right direction

On March 03, 2023, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) opened at $1.08,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1262 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Price fluctuations for CLOV have ranged from $0.86 to $3.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.00% at the time writing. With a float of $346.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.15 million.

The firm has a total of 656 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 248,072. In this transaction Director of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $3.10, taking the stock ownership to the 107,100 shares.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clover Health Investments Corp., CLOV], we can find that recorded value of 10.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 27.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1421, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8836. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1275. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1649. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2037. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0513, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0125. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9751.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

There are currently 477,944K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 521.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,472 M according to its annual income of -587,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 856,820 K and its income totaled -75,310 K.