Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$648.05K in average volume shows that Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

March 03, 2023, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) trading session started at the price of $9.78, that was 10.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.82 and dropped to $9.66 before settling in for the closing price of $9.64. A 52-week range for CTKB has been $7.38 – $16.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.30%. With a float of $111.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 583 workers is very important to gauge.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cytek Biosciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cytek Biosciences Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 218,800. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $10.94, taking the stock ownership to the 7,926,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 897 for $13.53, making the entire transaction worth $12,136. This insider now owns 7,944,844 shares in total.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB)

The latest stats from [Cytek Biosciences Inc., CTKB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was superior to 0.69 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s (CTKB) raw stochastic average was set at 21.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.52. The third major resistance level sits at $12.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.20. The third support level lies at $8.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Key Stats

There are 135,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.30 billion. As of now, sales total 127,950 K while income totals 3,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,480 K while its last quarter net income were 1,670 K.

