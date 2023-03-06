-8.59% percent quarterly performance for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is not indicative of the underlying story

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) on March 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.90, soaring 6.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.93 and dropped to $48.75 before settling in for the closing price of $48.78. Within the past 52 weeks, DQ’s price has moved between $32.20 and $77.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 70.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 146.60%. With a float of $68.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2399 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 76.40%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $6.87) by -$2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.12, a number that is poised to hit 5.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.39 million, its volume of 2.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s (DQ) raw stochastic average was set at 70.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.72 in the near term. At $55.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.36.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.63 billion based on 74,507K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,679 M and income totals 748,920 K. The company made 1,220 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 323,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.