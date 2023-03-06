A look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On March 03, 2023, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) opened at $28.40, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.875 and dropped to $27.99 before settling in for the closing price of $28.34. Price fluctuations for ANF have ranged from $14.02 to $38.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 330.40% at the time writing. With a float of $48.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.34, operating margin of +2.81, and the pretax margin is +1.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 1,461,252. In this transaction President-Global Brands of this company sold 52,431 shares at a rate of $27.87, taking the stock ownership to the 101,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 42,663 for $22.57, making the entire transaction worth $962,733. This insider now owns 53,214 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +0.08 while generating a return on equity of 0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 135.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Looking closely at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 81.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.00. However, in the short run, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.93. Second resistance stands at $29.35. The third major resistance level sits at $29.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

There are currently 49,002K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,713 M according to its annual income of 263,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 880,080 K and its income totaled -2,210 K.