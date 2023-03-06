A look at Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

March 03, 2023, Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) trading session started at the price of $28.08, that was 1.72% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.58 and dropped to $27.88 before settling in for the closing price of $27.83. A 52-week range for CCJ has been $20.01 – $32.49.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -2.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 185.10%. With a float of $431.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $432.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2095 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of -0.62, and the pretax margin is -0.49.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cameco Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Cameco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.78 while generating a return on equity of 1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 101.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Looking closely at Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), its last 5-days average volume was 3.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 83.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.90. However, in the short run, Cameco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.63. Second resistance stands at $28.96. The third major resistance level sits at $29.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.23.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

There are 432,718K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.05 billion. As of now, sales total 1,437 M while income totals 68,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 385,990 K while its last quarter net income were -11,050 K.