A look at Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s (OBE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

March 03, 2023, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) trading session started at the price of $7.27, that was 3.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.66 and dropped to $7.20 before settling in for the closing price of $7.35. A 52-week range for OBE has been $5.73 – $12.52.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 79.90%. With a float of $81.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.30 million.

The firm has a total of 191 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Obsidian Energy Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Obsidian Energy Ltd. is 0.82%, while institutional ownership is 21.77%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by -$0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 59.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Obsidian Energy Ltd., OBE], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s (OBE) raw stochastic average was set at 41.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.95. The third major resistance level sits at $8.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.87.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Key Stats

There are 82,442K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 822.81 million. As of now, sales total 593,590 K while income totals 623,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 54,860 K while its last quarter net income were 483,960 K.